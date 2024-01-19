South Carolina football officially has a full coaching staff again after the university officially approved a contract for new running backs coach Marquel Blackwell during a virtual Board of Trustees meeting on Friday.

Blackwell is replacing former running backs coach Montario Hardesty after Shane Beamer parted ways with him after the 2023 season. The contract runs for two years through Dec. 31, 2025 with a base salary of $400,00 in 2024 and $575,00 in 2025.

If Blackwell terminates the contract on his own, it will cost him $400,000 in 2024 and $300,000 the following year.

The new man arrives after one season at Texas A&M in 2023 and a year at Ole Miss prior to that, which included coaching Quinshon Judkins to 1,567 rushing yards as a true freshman.

There will be a press conference to introduce Blackwell and new wide receivers coach James Coley Friday afternoon.

