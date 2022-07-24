UofSC Honors Phil Petty By Creating Football Scholarship In His Name

As mentioned on Thursday, Gamecock nation was reeling this weekend after learning that one of its most cherished sons, Phil Petty, had passed away at the far-too-soon age of 43. "Phil Petty typified what a Gamecock truly is," said South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner. "A native South Carolinian, he was a fighter on the football field, a tremendous person off the field and beloved by all Gamecocks. He was a great friend to many and a wonderful dad and husband."

As a way to memorialize Petty, The University of South Carolina has announced that they are setting up the Phil Petty Football Scholarship to benefit a future Gamecock Football player. If you follow the above link, you can donate to the funds that will make up the scholarship.

The description from the University reads:

"To honor the life and legacy of Gamecock great, Phil Petty, his wife Morgan Petty, and his family has established the Phil Petty Football Scholarship to benefit a future Gamecock Football player. Funds raised in Phil’s name will go directly towards supporting a Gamecock Football student-athlete in their drive to personify Phil’s legacy as a Gamecock legend.

From 1999-2001, Phil Petty was the starting quarterback for the University of South Carolina. He came from Boiling Springs, SC, and made a huge impact for the Gamecocks. He directed Carolina to consecutive Outback Bowl titles and was a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Award, given to the nation’s top quarterback, in 2001.

In the Gamecock career record books, he ranks fourth in pass attempts (861), sixth in pass completions (454), seventh in passing yards (5,652), seventh in total offensive yards (5,797), and tied ninth in passing touchdowns (28). He continued his career in football following graduation from South Carolina, signing with the Tennessee Titans for a year then moving on to football coaching staffs at Hammond Academy, University of South Carolina, East Carolina University, and most recently at Gray Collegiate."



