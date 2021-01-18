South Carolina will be getting its head coach back for Tuesday night's game against Missouri.

The Gamecocks announced Monday Frank Martin is back with the team, led practice Monday and will travel with the team today ahead of Tuesday night's matchup at Missouri.

Martin, who tested positive for COVID after the Texas A&M game, missed Saturday's game against LSU, the first time since 2014 he had missed a game.

In his stead, Bruce Shingler took over and served as acting head coach for the game, ultimately an 85-80 loss.

Shingler, who spoke with the media Monday before the team left, said assistant Chuck Martin had not been in practice yet but did not reveal if he would be making the trip to Columbia.

Shingler also said he's not sure of the status of two big men who missed the LSU game in Jalyn McCreary and Alanzo Frink.

McCreary played in one game before missing the LSU game while Frink has missed the last three coming out of the month-long pause.

“I don’t know the update on the status of Jalyn and Zo. I wish I could tell you. I don’t know the status because of the COVID, I don’t know what day they are into their process. Even when they’re in practice I don’t know if this is the 25 percent or 50 percent," Shingler said. "I don’t know where they’re at. Until we play a game, I don’t know what day they’re in for their process.”

South Carolina (3-3, 1-1 SEC) tips off against Missouri Tuesday night at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.