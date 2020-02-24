News More News
Update on Gamecock football staff salaries

With offseason changes to the South Carolina Gamecocks football staff, several new contracts have been put in place since the 2019 season.

Here is a breakdown from GamecockCentral.com as to how much Gamecock football coaches will be paid.

Head Coach Will Muschamp (fifth year at South Carolina) - $4.4 million/year; contract runs through 2024.

Offensive Coordinator Mike Bobo (first year at South Carolina) - $1.2 million/year; two-year deal

Running backs coach

2020: Bobby Bentley (fifth year at South Carolina) - $400,000/year

Wide receivers coach

2020: Bryan McClendon (fifth year at South Carolina) - $1 million/year; second year of 2-year deal

Offensive line coach

2020: Eric Wolford (fourth year at South Carolina); $700,000/year; second year of 3-year deal

Tight ends coach

2020: Joe Cox (first year at South Carolina); $180,000/year

Defensive Coordinator

2020: Travaris Robinson (fifth year at South Carolina); $1.2 million/year; second year of 2-year deal

Defensive line coach

2020: Tracy Rocker (first year at South Carolina); $525,000/year; 2 year deal

Defensive ends/outside linebackers

2020: Mike Peterson (fifth year at South Carolina); $300,000/year

Inside linebackers coach

2020: Rod Wilson (first year at South Carolina); $275,000/year

Special Teams Coordinator

2020: Kyle Krantz (fifth year at South Carolina total, third as on-field coach); $125,000/year

