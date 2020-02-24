Update on Gamecock football staff salaries
With offseason changes to the South Carolina Gamecocks football staff, several new contracts have been put in place since the 2019 season.
Here is a breakdown from GamecockCentral.com as to how much Gamecock football coaches will be paid.
Head Coach Will Muschamp (fifth year at South Carolina) - $4.4 million/year; contract runs through 2024.
Offensive Coordinator Mike Bobo (first year at South Carolina) - $1.2 million/year; two-year deal
Running backs coach
2020: Bobby Bentley (fifth year at South Carolina) - $400,000/year
Wide receivers coach
2020: Bryan McClendon (fifth year at South Carolina) - $1 million/year; second year of 2-year deal
Offensive line coach
2020: Eric Wolford (fourth year at South Carolina); $700,000/year; second year of 3-year deal
Tight ends coach
2020: Joe Cox (first year at South Carolina); $180,000/year
Defensive Coordinator
2020: Travaris Robinson (fifth year at South Carolina); $1.2 million/year; second year of 2-year deal
Defensive line coach
2020: Tracy Rocker (first year at South Carolina); $525,000/year; 2 year deal
Defensive ends/outside linebackers
2020: Mike Peterson (fifth year at South Carolina); $300,000/year
Inside linebackers coach
2020: Rod Wilson (first year at South Carolina); $275,000/year
Special Teams Coordinator
2020: Kyle Krantz (fifth year at South Carolina total, third as on-field coach); $125,000/year