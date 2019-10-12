News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-12 14:57:02 -0500') }} football Edit

Upset complete! Gamecocks down Dawgs

Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral
@collyntaylor
Beat Writer
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

Rodrigo Blankenship’s kick sailed wide left. Gamecock players scurried over to the away stands and players carried a flag around on the field. Will Muschamp celebrated with his team.

The clock read 20-17 Gamecocks.

Will Muschamp, welcome to your signature win so far at South Carolina.

Dale Zanine || USA Today
Dale Zanine || USA Today

Muschamp, who came to South Carolina four years ago tabbed as a defensive guru responsible for building stalwart units at LSU, Texas and Florida, saw his first real dominant defensive showing in his time at South Carolina.

The Gamecocks forced four turnovers—including a pick six from Israel Mukuamu—as they held on to beat Georgia.

They’d weather storm after storm, watching starting quarterback Ryan Hilinski go down early in the second half with a knee injury, watched Georgia storm back and get into the red zone only to force a fumble and have TJ Brunson scoop it up.

Georgia scored to tie the game with 1:48 to play only to have the defense buckle down and force an incomplete pass as Georgia attempted a Hail Mary to end the game.

In overtime, the Gamecocks went on defense first and got a Mukuamu interception—his third of the game—before Parker White slotted a field goal in overtime, minutes after missing a potential game-winning one, before Blankenship missed the game-tying one.

Offensively, South Carolina did enough to win the game, taking advantage of a nearly-unstoppable double move from Bryan Edwards as he and Hilinski connected for a 46-yard touchdown before Parker White tacked on a career-high 49-yard field goal.

Hilinski finished his day 15-for-20 with 116 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game early in the third quarter.

South Carolina moves back to .500 on the year at 3-3 and picks up their first road win against a ranked team since 2013 against Missouri, the double-overtime thriller.

The Gamecocks get a much-needed win for Will Muschamp, who was without a win over a ranked opponent on the road.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}