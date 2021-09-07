Upstate OL enjoys first college game experience in Columbia

Anderson caught up with GamecockCentral.com after his trip to review his experience and where things stand with his recruitment.

Until Saturday night, the four-star product had never seen a game live inside Williams-Brice Stadium.

Dorman offensive lineman Markee Anderson has been on South Carolina's campus multiple times, but there was one box he had yet to check when it comes to the Gamecock football program.

On Friday night, Anderson's Dorman squad faced off against another Gamecock target - 2022 defensive tackle Demetrius Watson.

Carolina defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey was on the sidelines of that game scouting Watson.

"We lost the game, but we did pretty well," Anderson said. "He has a good get-off, strong, physical. Great player."

Saturday night, Anderson made the short trip to Columbia. Not only was the game visit his first to Williams-Brice Stadium, it was his first time he has attended a college contest. He walked away impressed.

"It was my first ever college football game I've ever been to," he said. "It was a great feel."

Before the game, Anderson was able to meet up with a couple Gamecock coaches to catch up and have a conversation.

Said Anderson: "II got to talk to Coach Beamer and Coach Atkins. They had heard about my game Friday and were very impressed about how I was doing."

Of course, the 6-foot-3, 300-pounder paid close attention to the offensive scheme and the way the line played.

"It was well thought-out. I can tell Coach Beamer is a great head coach," Anderson said "The offensive line, they were physical, very mobile, got their blocks done."

A return trip is already on the docket at the first available opportunity.

"On the 25th, I have USC again against Kentucky," said Anderson. "That's the only one (visit) I know for sure right now."

It's still somewhat early in Anderson's process, and he's still not ready to name any leaders. South Carolina, however, appears to be a significant factor.

"USC has the most contact with me so far," he explained. "But I don't have a top three yet."