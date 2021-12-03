Uva's Instant Reaction: South Carolina def. Kansas State
Without Destanni Henderson out of the lineup Friday night due to a leg injury, South Carolina came together to defeat Kansas State 65-44 to remain undefeated (9-0) on the season. Here’s my instant ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news