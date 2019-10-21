SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

The Gamecocks will get a night game next time at Williams-Brice.

South Carolina will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network against Vanderbilt on Nov. 2, the program announced Monday.

This is a matchup South Carolina's dominated recently. They've won the last 10 in this series, including three under Will Muschamp wit ha 37-14 win last year.



The last loss came in 2008 at Vanderbilt. The last home loss was in 2007, which means the Gamecocks have won five at Williams-Brice.

South Carolina is 2-1 in noon games, 0-3 in midday (3:30/4 p.m.) contests and 1-0 in night games.

The Gamecocks are coming off a 38-27 loss to No. 7 Florida and travel to Tennessee for a 4 p.m. contest against Tennessee Saturday.

Vanderbilt just beat then-No. 22 Missouri for their first SEC win. The Commodores (2-5, 1-3 SEC) are on a bye this week before coming to Williams-Brice.