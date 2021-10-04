Vanderbilt game time announced

Homecoming at Williams-Brice will be a midday game.

South Carolina and Vanderbilt will kick off from Columbia at 4 p.m. on the SEC Network, the conference announced Monday.

It's a big game for the Gamecocks, who have won the last 12 games in the series with the last loss to Vanderbilt in 2008. The last loss at home was in 2007.

The Gamecocks are 1-2 in night games, 1-0 in games kicking off at noon and 1-0 in midday games.

Both teams are coming off home wins this week with South Carolina beating Troy and Vandy taking care of UConn on a game-winning field goal.

South Carolina heads up to Tennessee this weekend for a noon kickoff on ESPN2 while Vanderbilt is at Florida at noon on the SEC Network.