As Gamecock football continues to shape its 2022 recruiting board under Shane Beamer, the staff has continued doling out scholarships to priority prospects in the class.

One recent recipient was Fairfield (Alabama) athlete Kobi Albert, who now carries a "who's who" offer list across college football

Albert recently went on the record with GamecockCentral.com to break down his interest level in the South Carolina program and a connection he has to Columbia.