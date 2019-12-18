SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING

South Carolina has added another versatile playmaker to its class.

Valdosta (Ga.) class of 2020 three-star ATH Jaheim Bell, a former Florida commitment, announced his pledge to the Gamecocks on National Signing Day Wednesday.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Bell commits to the Gamecocks as a tight end, joining Eric Shaw and transfer Nick Muse, who is already on the team, as tight ends who will count towards the 2020 class.

Bell chooses the Gamecocks over finalists Florida State and Oklahoma, two of his many Power 5 offers.

Bell originally announced a pledge to Florida in April, but then took an official visit to South Carolina in June, eventually decommitting from the Gators in July.

Bell gave his South Carolina official high remarks.

“It gave me a better perspective of the school and the people,” Bell said at the time. “I feel comfortable saying this could be somewhere I could play.”

A versatile playmaker who lines up at tight end, receiver and wildcat quarterback in high school, Bell was recruited to Carolina by tight ends coach Bobby Bentley.

He also received a steady message from head coach Will Muschamp.

"South Carolina has been on me hard for a long time. Not only coach Bentley, but coach Will Muschamp has been on me too. They are always checking on me, they have always wanted me up there and they are just two great guys.

"I was back up there for the Alabama game and I had a good time. I like the people there."

Bell is the 20th commit to South Carolina's 2020 class. He's ranked the No. 45 prospect in Georgia and the No. 18 prospect in his class at the "athlete" position.