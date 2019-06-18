After landing a top offensive lineman out of Virginia during the 2019 cycle, South Carolina has done it again for 2020.

The 6-foot-4, 285-pounder chose the Gamecocks over finalist Pittsburgh and offers from N.C. State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Syracuse and Tennessee.

Lee officially visited the Gamecocks two weekends ago when he was hosted by fellow Virginia native offensive lineman Jakai Moore.

"I liked it a lot, because I was also with somebody that I knew from up north, Jakai, so it was fun," Lee said. "He was showing me around and I got to see how tight the dudes were and how tight the o-line is. It's like a family. They showed me the weight room, they showed me the school, they showed me everything I needed to see. They showed me about my major and I got to talk to a professor. I really liked the school."

Offensive line coach Eric Wolford served as Lee’s recruiter of record and has developed a strong relationship with him.

"It's nice, it's nice, he's straightforward with what he wants," Lee said. "He lets me know how he feels. It's a really good relationship that we're building. He tells me about the fan base. He tells me everybody loves the team."

Lee is the fifth offensive lineman and the No. 13 overall prospect to commit to South Carolina’s 2020 class.