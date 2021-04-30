 South Carolina Football: Braden Davis commits to South Carolina Gamecocks
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-30 17:14:47 -0500') }} football

VIDEO ANALYSIS: Braden Davis commits to South Carolina

GC Staff • GamecockCentral
The South Carolina football program has its quarterback for the 2022 class.

Middletown (Del.) four-star quarterback Braden Davis committed to the Gamecocks on Instagram Live Friday night, choosing South Carolina over finalists Cincinnati, Duke, Georgia Tech, N.C. State, Stanford and West Virginia.

Check out the video breakdown below...

