@GamecockCentral

Middletown (Del.) four-star quarterback Braden Davis committed to the Gamecocks on Instagram Live Friday night, choosing South Carolina over finalists Cincinnati, Duke, Georgia Tech, N.C. State, Stanford and West Virginia.

The South Carolina football program has its quarterback for the 2022 class.

