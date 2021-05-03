 GamecockCentral - VIDEO ANALYSIS: Donovan Westmoreland flips to South Carolina from UGA
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-03 11:23:03 -0500') }} football Edit

VIDEO ANALYSIS: Donovan Westmoreland flips to South Carolina from UGA

GC Staff • GamecockCentral
South Carolina's football staff continued a surge in recruiting momentum with the summer around the corner by stealing a commitment from an SEC rival.

Griffin (Georgia) edge rusher

Donovan Westmorelandflipped his pledge from Georgia to South Carolina today, giving Shane Beamer and company a nice win on the trail and an intriguing prospect for the 2022 class.

Check out the video breakdown below...

