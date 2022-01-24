Video Breakdown: Lovasea Carroll commits to South Carolina
This past Wednesday, Shane Beamer shared another #WelcomeHome tweet for the latest South Carolina commitment.
Today, for the seventh time this off-season, that commitment comes to USC via the transfer portal. South Carolina has added running back Lovasea Carroll, who comes to Columbia after playing defensive back at Georgia this past season.
Mike Uva and Wes Mitchell break down Carroll's commitment to the Gamecocks.
----
• Watch our live show and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Gamecock Central's FREE news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on whatever podcast platform you prefer!
• Follow us on Twitter: @GamecockCentral, @GCChrisClark, @WesMitchellGC, @CollynTaylor and @Mike_Uva.
• Follow Gamecock Central on Instagram @GamecockCentral.