Video: Breakdown on Gamecocks who've announced they're returning next year

Ever since Spencer Rattler and Austin Stogner announced their commitments to South Carolina a month ago, the buzz just keeps on growing for Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks, as a handful of key players have announced that they’ll be returning next season for USC.

Let’s start with super senior center Eric Douglas, who announced prior to the Duke’s Mayo Bowl that he’ll return for a sixth season. Of the players returning, Douglas is one of USC’s most experienced players, having appeared in 44 games. He primarily played guard before making the switch to center during the 2020 season.

Staying with offense, following the Duke’s Mayo Bowl last week, Josh Vann said he would be going to Ohio to spend time with his new born daughter before deciding his future with the program in the next week or two. Well, it didn’t take long as just yesterday, Vann made it public that he’ll be taking advantage of the NCAA’s extra year of eligibility due to the 2020 COVID-19season, to return for another year. Working with new wide receivers coach Justin Stepp, Vann is coming off his best season for the gamecocks in which he hauled in 43 receptions for a team-high 679 yards and five touchdowns.

Defensively for Gamecocks, four players in the past week have announced that they’ll be back for the 2022 season.

We’ll start with the defensive line and work back to the backers and secondary.

First up is Zacch Pickens. The former five-star prospect and top 15 player in the country shared the news this past Monday that he’ll be back next year. Pickens appeared in all 13 games this season for the Gamecocks and racked up a career best 38 tackles, five tackles for loss and four sacks and a fumble recovery. In three seasons he’s appeared in 35 games, so his experience is a huge plus with the loss of Jabari Ellis. And for those wondering, yes, is Pickens wanted to, he still has two years of eligibility remaining because of the free 2020 season for all student-athletes.

Next up is edge rusher Jordan Strachan, who will hope to fill the role of losing one of the best pass rushers in the country from this pass season in JJ Enagbare. Strachan came to USC this past season after playing the 2020 season at Georgia State. He finished his first season in Columbia with 23 tackles, six TFL’s, and had three sacks. In addition, he also added two pass break ups and had an interception.

Moving back to linebackers, Brad Johnson will be back for a sixth season, providing more than just experience but leadership as well. Johnson made the jump from buck to sam earlier in his career, and this past season played will linebacker where he tallied 74 tackles, four tackles for a loss and 2.5 sacks. He also added an interception and recovered a fumble.

Finally, at least for now, RJ Roderick is the last USC player of the bunch to be returning next season. With Roderick coming back, USC is expected to return at least three starters from this year’s team, despite losing All-American Jaylan Foster and super senior Carlins Platel.

Roderick finished the year with a career high 65 tackles and also forced two fumbles and recovered one as well, as he played a major role in USC’s much improved secondary.

As our own Collyn Taylor pointed out earlier this week on Gamecock Central, keep this mind as draft decisions continue to come, Jabari Ellis, Jaylan Foster, Nick Muse, Carlins Platel, Spencer Eason-Riddle, Zeb Noland, Damani Staley, Aaron Sterling and Parker White are super seniors who don’t have any eligibility remaining. If I didn’t mention them by name, then yes, they can return next season if they want.

We’ll continue to keep you posted if any other players decide to return next season, as well as the latest with the transfer portal and search to fill Mike Peterson’s role on defense.