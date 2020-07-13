 GamecockCentral - VIDEO: Breaking down the commitment of George Wilson
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-13 14:14:20 -0500') }} football Edit

VIDEO: Breaking down the commitment of George Wilson

Wes Mitchell and Chris Clark
GamecockCentral.com

Some in-depth thoughts on the commitment of George Wilson to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}