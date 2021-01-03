GamecockCentral - VIDEO: Bryan Edwards hauls in first career touchdown

VIDEO: Bryan Edwards hauls in first career touchdown
Former South Carolina wide receiver Bryan Edwards is officially on the board with his first career NFL touchdown.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound rookie came into the day with nine catches for 163 yards.
As you'll see below, South Carolina's all-time leading receiver hauled in the 26-yard touchdown for his first NFL score...
The rookie Bryan Edwards hauls it in for the @Raiders TD. #RaiderNation— NFL (@NFL) January 3, 2021
📺: #LVvsDEN on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/fohj8JnptQ pic.twitter.com/AlcT0yGDjy