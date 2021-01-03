 GamecockCentral - VIDEO: Bryan Edwards hauls in first career touchdown
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-03 17:57:03 -0600') }} football

VIDEO: Bryan Edwards hauls in first career touchdown

GC Staff • GamecockCentral
Former South Carolina wide receiver Bryan Edwards is officially on the board with his first career NFL touchdown.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound rookie came into the day with nine catches for 163 yards.

As you'll see below, South Carolina's all-time leading receiver hauled in the 26-yard touchdown for his first NFL score...

Former Gamecock Bryan Edwards hauls in a pass.
Former Gamecock Bryan Edwards hauls in a pass. (Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)
