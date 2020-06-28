 GamecockCentral - VIDEO: Gamecocks Virtual Visit Day 2
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-28 10:50:59 -0500') }} football Edit

VIDEO: Gamecocks Virtual Visit Day 2

GC Staff • GamecockCentral
Established 1998
@GamecockCentral
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

On Saturday, South Carolina football continued its Virtual Visit Weekend with two videos taking fans and prospects through everything the program has to offer.

PART 1

PART 2

If you missed Friday's visit, click here to check it out.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}