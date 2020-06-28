GamecockCentral - VIDEO: Gamecocks Virtual Visit Day 2

VIDEO: Gamecocks Virtual Visit Day 2
On Saturday, South Carolina football continued its Virtual Visit Weekend with two videos taking fans and prospects through everything the program has to offer.
PART 1
You’re in for a real treat - let’s get started on day 2! pic.twitter.com/NamoWO5mhz— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) June 27, 2020
PART 2
Cooking up something special in Columbia! Your official visit continues! pic.twitter.com/Lwtm9bf2tR— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) June 27, 2020
