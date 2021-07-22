VIDEO: Harris, Spurrier talk being honored by SC Football Hall of Fame

It was a big night for South Carolina Thursday with both Kevin Harris and Steve Spurrier receiving honors from the state of South Carolina's Hall of Fame.

Harris, who rushed for over 1,000 yards last season and was one of the best running backs in the country, is the recipient of this year's Blanchard Rogers trophy, given annually to the best college sports player either playing in or originally from South Carolina.

Spurrier is one of a handful of people being inducted into the Hall of Fame and will be introduced by former Gamecock quarterback Connor Shaw.

Harris discusses the honor of winning the award, his season last year and looking forward to this season and playing with MarShawn Lloyd.

Spurrier also talks about his tenure in Columbia, what his greatest successes and failures were and much more about Shane Beamer.