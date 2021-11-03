Video: How USC plans to measure success of their offense off bye week

A lot has changed since South Carolina last played on Oct. 23, and that doesn't even include the minor surgery Zeb Noland had on his right knee a week ago.

The calendar has changed months and the leaves in Columbia are starting to change as well. But that's not the type of change Gamecock fans are worried about. No, this fanbase wants to see what type of changes the offense made during the bye week after producing just 15 yards of total offense through the first three quarters the last time they took the field.

In this week's spotlight, hear from WR Josh Vann and coach Shane Beamer as to how they plan on measuring the success of their offense coming off a bye week, outside of just scoring points and gaining yards.

In addition, I asked both E.J. Jenkins and Beamer what’s preventing Jenkins from playing more. Hear what both had to say and why we could be seeing more of the 6’7” WR/TE this weekend, especially if Jason Brown gets the nod at QB.