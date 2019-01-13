SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

It may be basketball season, but the Gamecock football program is wasting no time showing off some of the team's newest editions.

Nine of the Gamecocks' mid-year enrollees were honored during halftime of the Gamecocks' 85-75 win over Missouri Sunday along with new running backs coach Thomas Brown.

Brown met with the media after being announced and talked recruiting, the new ops building and what he'd like to see from his running back room this season.

View his availability and the halftime ceremony below.