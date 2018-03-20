Join the Rivals community!
football
VIDEO: Muschamp on Gamecocks’ pro day, return to spring practice
Wes Mitchell •
GamecockCentral.com
@WesMitchellGC
GamecockCentral.com
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp meets with the media at the Gamecocks’ pro day workout.
