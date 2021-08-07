VIDEO: One-on-one with Jaheim Bell
South Carolina sophomore tight end Jaheim Bell figures to be a major part of the Gamecocks' offense this season as he projects to get many more opportunities this year than he did last season when he was a freshman coming off a knee injury.
Bell discussed his role in the offense, his comfort level this season, and the debut of his social media show.
Check out the video below...
----
• Not a subscriber? Learn more about Gamecock Central here!
• Watch our live show and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Gamecock Central's FREE news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on whatever podcast platform you prefer!
• Follow us on Twitter: @GamecockCentral, @GCChrisClark, @WesMitchellGC, @CollynTaylor.
• Follow Gamecock Central on Instagram @GamecockCentral.