 South Carolina Football: One-on-one with Jaheim Bell
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-07 14:15:00 -0500') }}

VIDEO: One-on-one with Jaheim Bell

Wes Mitchell
Football/Recruiting Insider
@WesMitchellGC
South Carolina sophomore tight end Jaheim Bell figures to be a major part of the Gamecocks' offense this season as he projects to get many more opportunities this year than he did last season when he was a freshman coming off a knee injury.

Bell discussed his role in the offense, his comfort level this season, and the debut of his social media show.

