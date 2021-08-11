VIDEO: Quick-hitters from defensive players
South Carolina defensive players Jordan Strachan, Jahmar Brown, Carlins Platel and Rick Sandidge speak with the media on preseason camp.
----
• Not a subscriber? Learn more about Gamecock Central here!
• Watch our live show and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Gamecock Central's FREE news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on whatever podcast platform you prefer!
• Follow us on Twitter: @GamecockCentral, @GCChrisClark, @WesMitchellGC, @CollynTaylor.
• Follow Gamecock Central on Instagram @GamecockCentral.