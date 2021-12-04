Video Recap: Amihere, Gamecocks roll past Kansas State









With Destanni Henderson out with a left leg injury, 6-4 junior forward Laeticia Amihere was called upon to play point guard for South Carolina in Friday night's win against Kansas State and she did not disappoint, finishing with 11 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and five blocks.

“I thought LA played great," explained Dawn Staley. "I don’t think we could have asked her to play any better. She had poise, she had the pulse of the game.”

Watch the vide above to hear more from Staley and Amihere on Friday night's performance.



