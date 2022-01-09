Video Recap: Boston ties program record last achieved in 1978
Behind a historic performance from Aliyah Boston, South Carolina earned their third straight SEC win of the year. Hear from Boston on tying a program record that hasn't been achieved in nearly 45 years, as well as thoughts from Zia Cooke and Dawn Staley.
