 GamecockCentral - Video Recap: Boston ties program record last achieved in 1978
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-09 17:05:54 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Video Recap: Boston ties program record last achieved in 1978

Mike Uva • GamecockCentral
Director of Digital Content

Behind a historic performance from Aliyah Boston, South Carolina earned their third straight SEC win of the year. Hear from Boston on tying a program record that hasn't been achieved in nearly 45 years, as well as thoughts from Zia Cooke and Dawn Staley.

• Not a subscriber? Learn more about Gamecock Central here!

• Watch our live show and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Gamecock Central's FREE news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on whatever podcast platform you prefer!

• Follow us on Twitter: @GamecockCentral, @GCChrisClark, @WesMitchellGC, @CollynTaylor and @Mike_Uva.

• Follow Gamecock Central on Instagram @GamecockCentral.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}