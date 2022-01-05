 GamecockCentral - Video Recap: Keyshawn Bryant injury update
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-05 11:29:52 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Video Recap: Keyshawn Bryant injury update

Mike Uva • GamecockCentral
Director of Digital Content

Following last night's game to Auburn, Frank Martin provided an update on Keyshawn Bryant's injury, that left the forward in a sling. Hear from coach, plus thoughts from James Reese and Erik Stevenson on the what Bryant means to the team.​​​

