Video Recap: Keyshawn Bryant injury update
Following last night's game to Auburn, Frank Martin provided an update on Keyshawn Bryant's injury, that left the forward in a sling. Hear from coach, plus thoughts from James Reese and Erik Stevenson on the what Bryant means to the team.
