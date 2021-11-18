VIDEO: Recapping Gamecocks Women's Basketball def. Clemson 76-45

For the 11th straight year, South Carolina women's basketball cruised past Clemson on Wednesday to show why they're not only the best team in the state but why they're the No.1 ranked team in college basketball.

Mike Uva recaps the Gamecocks def. Clemson 76-45. Hear from Dawn Staley and Aliyah Boston about what was discussed at halftime and why as nice as it was to have a new banner unveiled last night, Staley isn't satisfied with it.