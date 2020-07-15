In part one of this new video series, GamecockCentral.com's Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell sit down to break down the impressive running back haul that Will Muschamp and company brought in for the 2020 recruiting cycle.

Here, we look at:

- How South Carolina was able to pull off a surprise for five-star Marshawn Lloyd

- The back story on Tank Bigsby, who eventually signed with Auburn

- Breaking down the interesting ebbs and flows of the cycle, including the other candidates and behind the scenes stories on each

- Looking at the potential impact of ZaQuandre White and Rashad Amos and how their recruitments played out as well

- Plus more!

