Video: Shane Beamer tells fans that Gamecocks are 'just getting started'
During halftime of South Carolina men's basketball hosting Florida, the Gamecocks football program was recognized for their Duke's Mayo Bowl victory last month against North Carolina. Shane Beamer spoke for about five minutes and addressed the crowd at Colonial Life Arena, assuring them that the program is, "just getting started."
Watch the full video above.
