@GamecockCentral

Gamecocks junior cornerback Jaycee Horn was selected by the Carolina Panthers with the No. 8 pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft Thursday night.

It's the first time since 2005 and 2006 the Gamecocks have had first-round picks in consecutive years. Troy Williamson was taken No. 7 overall in 2005 followed by Johnathan Joseph at No. 24 in 2006.

The Gamecock Football creative media team captured the moment below...