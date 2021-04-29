@GamecockCentral

 South Carolina Football: Jaycee Horn gets the call from the Panthers
VIDEO: The moment Jaycee Horn got the call

Gamecocks junior cornerback Jaycee Horn was selected by the Carolina Panthers with the No. 8 pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft Thursday night.

It's the first time since 2005 and 2006 the Gamecocks have had first-round picks in consecutive years. Troy Williamson was taken No. 7 overall in 2005 followed by Johnathan Joseph at No. 24 in 2006.

The Gamecock Football creative media team captured the moment below...

