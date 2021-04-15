Virginia linebacker prospect likes Gamecocks' family vibe
Once Shane Beamer was hired in Columbia, it was anticipated that the Gamecock football staff would be active in the state of Virginia on the recruiting front.
Last month, Beamer and company issued a scholarship offer to Crewe (Virginia) Nottoway's Tyler Banks.
The talented two-way standout broke down his interest in the South Carolina program, what he's looking for in a school, and more in this interview with GamecockCentral.com.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news