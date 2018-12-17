The Nokesville (Va.) Patriot High class of 2019 three-star prospect committed to South Carolina over Penn State Monday afternoon during a ceremony at his school and will sign with the Gamecocks on Wednesday.

Moore chooses the Gamecocks over 25-plus offers, including Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

But the decision always seemed destined to come down to South Carolina and Penn State, the two perceived favorites for most of Moore's process.

Moore took an official visit to South Carolina in April before returning to camp in Columbia this summer. He was back on campus during the season for the Gamecocks' victory over Tennessee, when he spent the day with four-star quarterback commit Ryan Hilinski.

Moore took his official visit to Penn State the second weekend of December and at one point was going to take an official to Clemson last weekend before ultimately canceling that trip.

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp and Wolford met with Moore for the final time on this past Friday, taking in the big, athletic prospect's basketball game.

Moore is the 18th commitment to South Carolina's 2019 class and the fourth offensive lineman.

Stay with GamecockCentral.com for complete coverage of the early signing period, which begins Wednesday, when most of South Carolina's 2019 commitments are expected to sign.