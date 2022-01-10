Wake Forest leading rusher Christian Beal-Smith commits to Gamecocks

South Carolina's running back room is adding some immediate help in the form of a proven veteran performer.

Wake Forest graduate transfer running back Christian Beal-Smith announced today that he'll play his final year of eligibility with the Gamecocks.

The 5-foot-10, 200-pounder was Wake Forest's leading rusher the last two seasons despite splitting time with some other very talented backs.

A Winston Salem, N.C. native originally from East Forsyth High, Beal-Smith has 1,871 career rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.

This past season he rushed for 604 yards and seven touchdowns on 131 carries while splitting time with two other backs.

He is the latest South Carolina addition from the transfer portal, joining Oklahoma transfers Spencer Rattler and Austin Stogner, N.C. State defensive end Terrell Dawkins, Central Michigan safety Devonni Reed, and James Madison transfer Antwane Wells Jr.

Beal-Smith is will enroll this semester and go through spring practice with the Gamecocks.