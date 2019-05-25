SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Long-time South Carolina offensive line commitment Issiah Walker received some big news Friday.

The four-star offensive tackle standout from Miami (Fla.) Norland was invited to The Opening Finals, set for June 30-July 3 in Frisco, Texas.

Walker, ranked the No. 33 offensive tackle in the 2020 class by Rivals.com, is one of South Carolina's most highly recruited commitments.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder committed to South Carolina over a year ago, but has also continued to take visits and show interest in schools like Florida, Florida State, Miami, and LSU.

Walker is set to take his official visit to South Carolina on May 31.

He's the second Carolina commit this week to earn an invite to Frisco as four-star quarterback Luke Doty was invited this week to the Elite 11 Finals, the quarterback portion of the same event.