It was a long time coming but Alex English finally had his number retired by his high school.

It was done Friday in at Dreher High School in front of a packed gym that included a who's who of Columbia people, including Frank Martin.

He'd get honored and give a short speech to the gym.

English played at Dreher before going on to an All-American career at South Carolina and Hall of Fame career in the NBA where he finished after his playing days in the top 10 all-time in scoring.

His number has been retired by both South Carolina and the Denver Nuggets as well.

Watch the full video of the halftime celebration below.