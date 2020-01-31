WATCH: Alex English gets jersey retired by Dreher
It was a long time coming but Alex English finally had his number retired by his high school.
It was done Friday in at Dreher High School in front of a packed gym that included a who's who of Columbia people, including Frank Martin.
He'd get honored and give a short speech to the gym.
English played at Dreher before going on to an All-American career at South Carolina and Hall of Fame career in the NBA where he finished after his playing days in the top 10 all-time in scoring.
His number has been retired by both South Carolina and the Denver Nuggets as well.
Watch the full video of the halftime celebration below.