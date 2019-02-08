SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

Bruce Ellington is well-versed at South Carolina, and this weekend he gets to take a trip down memory lane as he comes back for Gamecock basketball's annual legend's weekend.

Ellington was a two-sport star at South Carolina, playing under Frank Martin early in his tenure before finishing his career as a football player.

In three seasons with the Gamecocks, Ellington hauled in 106 catches for 1,586 yards and 16 touchdowns, including the game-winning score to beat Michigan in the Outback Bowl.

He also played 80 games for the basketball team, averaging 30.4 minutes over his career and 11.2 points over his career.

Now, he's in the NFL and finished last season with the Detroit Lions while managing a nagging hamstring injury. He said Friday night the hamstring is feeling fine now.

Coming back for this year's Legend's Weekend, Ellington was able to reflect on his time at South Carolina and share his thoughts about both programs and his NFL career.