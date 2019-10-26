News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-26 16:49:34 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Bryan Edwards makes unreal catch to tie school receptions record

Will Helms • GamecockCentral
@whelms21
Staff Writer
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

Entering Saturday's game against Tennessee needing just four catches to tie the late Kenny McKinley with 207 career receptions, the most in school history.

With the clock winding down in the first half, Edwards tied the record, and he did it with style.

The one-handed catch was originally ruled a touchdown, but was overturned. The Gamecocks scored to take a 21-17 lead two plays later.

With his next catch, Edwards will be in sole possession of first place in school history.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}