WATCH: Bryan Edwards makes unreal catch to tie school receptions record
Entering Saturday's game against Tennessee needing just four catches to tie the late Kenny McKinley with 207 career receptions, the most in school history.
With the clock winding down in the first half, Edwards tied the record, and he did it with style.
Bryan Edwards isn’t human 👽— Trenten Gauthier (@trentg27) October 26, 2019
pic.twitter.com/A1evVeAc3C
The one-handed catch was originally ruled a touchdown, but was overturned. The Gamecocks scored to take a 21-17 lead two plays later.
With his next catch, Edwards will be in sole possession of first place in school history.