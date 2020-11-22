 GamecockCentral - WATCH: Damiere Byrd catches first touchdown as a Patriot
WATCH: Damiere Byrd catches first touchdown as a Patriot

Jackson Fields • GamecockCentral
Staff Writer/Intern
@Fields_Jackson4

The former Gamecock hauled in a 42-yard touchdown grab from Patriots quarterback Cam Newton against the Texans on Sunday.

The catch gave Byrd his highest receiving yard total in a single game this season, putting him at 89 yards on the day, despite it only being the third quarter when the catch was made.

Byrd was a member of the South Carolina teams from 2011-2014 which included all three 11-win seasons in program history. He totaled 68 receptions for almost 1300 yards and 10 touchdowns in his college career

The Patriots are Byrd’s third team since entering the NFL in 2016, joining the Carolina Panthers and the Arizona Cardinals. This was Byrd’s fourth career touchdown catch.

