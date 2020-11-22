GamecockCentral - WATCH: Damiere Byrd catches first touchdown as a Patriot

WATCH: Damiere Byrd catches first touchdown as a Patriot
The former Gamecock hauled in a 42-yard touchdown grab from Patriots quarterback Cam Newton against the Texans on Sunday.
The catch gave Byrd his highest receiving yard total in a single game this season, putting him at 89 yards on the day, despite it only being the third quarter when the catch was made.
Former Gamecock Damiere Byrd with a phenomenal over the shoulder catch for his first TD as a Patriot. @LookIn_Da_Miere is up to 3 rec for 89 yds today @wachfox pic.twitter.com/E3vLNlR0yv— Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) November 22, 2020
Byrd was a member of the South Carolina teams from 2011-2014 which included all three 11-win seasons in program history. He totaled 68 receptions for almost 1300 yards and 10 touchdowns in his college career
The Patriots are Byrd’s third team since entering the NFL in 2016, joining the Carolina Panthers and the Arizona Cardinals. This was Byrd’s fourth career touchdown catch.