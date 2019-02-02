Ticker
WATCH: Frank Martin, Chis Silva postgame press conference

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL

South Carolina pulled off a big road win against Georgia Saturday, 86-80 to end a two-game skid before heading to Kentucky Tuesday night.

The Gamecocks (11-10, 6-2 SEC) were helped by 19 points from Chris Silva, who finished four rebounds shy of a double-double.

After the win Martin and Silva both met with the media to discuss that plus a few other topics as they come close to the halfway point of conference play.

Dzm5aojbann3plnzhk4b
Frank Martin || Photo by Katie Dugan
