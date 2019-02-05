SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL

The Gamecocks suffered a big loss Tuesday night on the road in the SEC, getting beat 76-48 by Kentucky at Rupp Arena.

South Carolina (11-11, 6-3 SEC) shot less than 30 percent from the field in the second half and saw a two-point lead turn quickly into an almost 30-point loss.

After the game, Frank Martin and two players—Chris Silva and Tre Campbell—met with the media to discuss the Gamecocks' third loss in four games.

Silva, who got into foul trouble early, finished with four points and four rebounds in just 15 minutes while Campbell finished 4-for-8 from the field and a team-high 12 points.

Of those 12, only one of those came in the second half.

See what those three had to say about Tuesday's loss.