SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL

Frank Martin, Hassani Gravett and AJ Lawson met with the media after a thrilling come-from-behind win over Vanderbilt.

The Gamecocks came back from 12 down to beat the Commodores 74-71 Wednesday night to move to 9-7 and 4-0 in SEC play.

Both AJ Lawson and Hassani Gravett hit free throws late to secure the win with Lawson's to take the lead and Gravett's to ice the game.

Check out video from Martin's postgame press conference here.