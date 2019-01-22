SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL

The Gamecocks continue their impressive run in SEC play Tuesday night, upsetting a ranked Auburn team at home 80-77 to win their fifth game in six tries.

Chris Silva had career highs in points with 32 and rebounds (14) in his fifth double-double of the season and 20th of his career.

Hassani Gravett followed with 13 points and Felipe Haase had nine more, including a go-ahead three pointer, that ultimately turned into the game-winning shot, with less than a minute to go.

All three, along with head coach Frank Martin, met with the media postgame to discuss the team's second win over a top 25 team.

View the full video below.