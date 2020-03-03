WATCH: Full senior day ceremonies
With the final game of the basketball season here, it's officially time for senior day festivities.
The Gamecocks honored two managers and two current players on the roster—Maik Kotsar and Micaiah Henry—before Tuesday's game against Mississippi State.
Watch the full ceremony and tribute videos below.
𝑩𝒊𝒈 ❤ for 𝑩𝒊𝒈 Maik 🥰
Thank you, @MaikKalev 🇪🇪✊
Thank you, @m_henry11 ✊