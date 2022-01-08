Watch future South Carolina WR Landon Samson on TV today

South Carolina fans can watch a future Gamecock in action on national TV this afternoon.

Southlake (Tx.) Carroll class of 2022 four-star wide receiver Landon Samson, a South Carolina signee, is participating in the prestigious All-American Bowl.

The 22nd edition of the game is scheduled to kick off today, Saturday, Jan. 8, live at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Samson is ranked a four-star prospect and is considered the No. 36 wide receiver and No. 229 overall prospect in the class.

South Carolina defensive back signee Keenan Nelson Jr. was also selected for the game but isn't able to play today due to COVID protocols.

A four-star prospect, Nelson is ranked the No. 25 cornerback in the 2022 class.