SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

The Gamecocks are officially in the house for their season opener against North Carolina.

The team arrived shortly after 1 p.m. for its 3:30 p.m. contest with the Tar Heels on ESPN.

Among the notables not on the team bus were Nick Muse, who's currently waiting to hear if he's eligible this season and Keir Thomas, who Muschamp said would miss the first two weeks of the year nursing an ankle injury.

J.T. Ibe (pec) and Randrecous Davis (ankle) both made the trip.