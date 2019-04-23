SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASEBALL

The Gamecocks (24-17, 5-13 SEC) got off the losing end of things, taking care of business against Charleston Southern 10-3 at SRP.

It was South Carolina's ninth win in 11 midweek games and comes before they leave for a three-game series at Missouri starting Friday.

Noah Campbell went 3-for-5 with a homer and Josiah Sightler, making his first start since opening weekend, notched his first-career hit, a RBI triple to left.

Both players and Mark Kingston met with the media postgame.