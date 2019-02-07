SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL

It was a busy night at Colonial Life Arena Thursday. Not only did the Gamecocks have a game scheduled with Ole Miss, but they honored last year's SEC Championship team pregame by raising a banner and handing out championship rings.

Last year's conference tournament title was the Gamecocks' fourth straight and started the postseason that ultimately ended with the team's second straight trip to the Elite Eight and third in the last four years.

Gamecock great A'ja Wilson, who won National Player of the Year honors on that team, was on hand to receive her ring as well.

View video of the entire pregame ceremony below.