The former Gamecocks pitcher became the first baseball player to have his jersey retired with the program enshrining his jersey on the left field wall Saturday night.

Earl Bass passed away last year but he's still making history at South Carolina.

His number is currently hanging next to Ray Tanner's No. 1 in left field and is the first of many the Gamecocks want to retire over the coming years.

Bass was an All-American at South Carolina in the mid-70s, compiling a 34-3 record even with an arm injury shortening the majority of the 1973 season. He still owns the team’s school records with 10 shutouts, 392 strikeouts and an ERA of 1.34.

The ceremony was complete with Bass's family in attendance and including a tribute video and unveiling of the permanent stamp along the left field wall.

View the full tribute video below.